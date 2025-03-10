The Binghamton Bulldogs' season came to an end in controversial fashion Sunday night.
The Bulldogs lost to the Buffalo eXtreme, 99-98, Sunday evening in an ABA playoffs Divisional Championship game.
According to a member of the Binghamton franchise, the Bulldogs filed an official protest with the ABA after they say clock mismanagement in the final seconds led to Buffalo's win. According to the Bulldogs, Buffalo was awarded and converted three free throws after, Binghamton says, the game clock should have expired with the Bulldogs leading 98-96.
Fox 40 was informed by Binghamton head coach Vince Spruill Monday afternoon that the team's protest was officially denied by the ABA. Fox 40 has reached out to the ABA for official comment and is awaiting a response on the ruling at the end of the game.
A spokesperson for the league did provide the following comment: "Binghamton is one of the best teams and organizations in the ABA and are greatly appreciated."
Buffalo inbounded the ball with 2.4 seconds remaining on the clock. The inbound pass appears to be tipped, which should've started the clock. But the Bulldogs say the clock did not start on time and subsequently allowed Buffalo to get its last-second shot off and led to the game-winning free throws.
The Bulldogs finish the season as White Division runner-up in the ABA East Region with a 14-3 overall record.