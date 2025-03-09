For the second consecutive season, the Blue Devils are Section IV Class B champions after a 46-37 win over Susquehanna Valley.
Chenango Forks now advances to the state tournament to take on the winner of Section IX or Section I on March 16.
Back to back for the Chenango Forks Blue Devils as they find their second straight sectional title!@WarpusMaggie: 14 points@GraceHarkness_: 12 pointsMari Pourby: 11 pointsHear from Coach Curtis and Warpus after the win!@ForksAthletics @ChenangoForksSD pic.twitter.com/TD0z38CMXx— Thomas Turgeon (@tturgeontv) March 9, 2025