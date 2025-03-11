Buck Showalter to Speak at 2025 Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Event

Former Major League Baseball manager Buck Showalter will be the guest speaker at the 2025 Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner.
Showalter managed 22 years in MLB for five franchises, including stints with the New York Yankees and New York Mets. He was a four-time Manager of the Year winner and amassed 1,727 career wins.
The 2025 Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 28 at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Binghamton. Tickets are $75 per person.
For more information about this year's event, click here.