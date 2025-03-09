The Binghamton Black Bears would bounce back from Saturday's loss against the Bobcats and find a 4-1 win against Blue Ridge in the series finale down in Virginia.
With the win Binghamton not only reaches 40 wins on the season, but the team has also clinched the Empire Division for the second straight season.
As for the game itself, a three goal second period would help BInghamton get out to a four goal lead after 40 minutes. Josh Fletcher would be the only goal scorer in the first period of play for the Black Bears.
Christopher Mott would lead the way for Binghamton with a three point day (1 goal and 2 assists), three other Black Bears would have multi point games in the win.
The Black Bears are back at home this upcoming weekend on March 14 where they will take on Danbury and then on March 15 will host Carolina in a 2024 Commissioner's Cup rematch.