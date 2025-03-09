The Binghamton Bearcats baseball team will be heading back to the Southern Tier with a win as they would take down Missouri in the series finale by a score of 5-2.
Binghamton would get four of their five runs in the second inning with two coming off of a hit by Matt Bolton who would go 2-4 on the day while also scoring in the same inning off a wild pitch. Zack Kent would also score on a passed ball to extend the Bearcat lead to 5-1 after both sides got on the scoreboard in the first inning.
Colin Rhein picks up his third win of the season going 5.1 innings pitched while striking out four batters. Binghamton improves to 5-8 on the early season and will host St. Bonaventure in their home opener on Tuesday, March 11.