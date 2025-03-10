Students at Union-Endicott High School were putting their cooking and baking skills to the test this morning as they were making various Italian dishes.
The meals included meatballs, manicotti, and deserts. All dishes were made from scratch. Baking and cooking will take place over the course of three days and the students will be able to sit down to a family-style meal on Thursday. The recipes are family recipes from Italian teacher Celia Randesi-Temple and assistant principal Tom Bierworth.
The manicotti is a family friend's mom's recipe, the sauce is Randesi-Temple's mom's recipe, and the meatballs come from Bierworth's mom and both of Randesi-Temple's parents.
"It's extremely important because the foundation and center of the Italian culture is food and family and the love that goes into it. So I'm happy to be able to share it with my students and a lot of it is all family tie-ins," Randesi-Temple said.
Randesi-Temple says when it comes to the meatballs in her family, there is no actual recipe. Instead, she says that the meatballs are made by feel and smell. However, the ingredients used are breadcrumbs, eggs, cheese, parsley, and garlic. To make the meatballs, the maker has to ensure it's not wet enough, sticky enough to roll, be able to smell the cheese and garlic, and look pretty with the green.
Randesi-Temple says she's been doing the cooking part of the curriculum for about five or six years now.
"It's just something I like to do. I love to cook and share that and that's my way of showing my love to the kids. I told them, so I'm showing a little bit of the love with them and the culture," Randesi-Temple said.
With different items that had to be made, students broke off into various assigned groups to handle their respective assignments. Students Mikkaila Milton and Maria Foti were in one of two groups working the dough for various dishes and both were excited about trying their handiwork later this week.
"I was real excited because she was explaining how much it meant to me and Ms. Randesi is my favorite teacher so it means a lot that she's doing something like this with us and I also really like Italian food so that made me happy," Milton said.
"I think we're fortunate to have this experience because she's bringing us her homemade recipes so it's very cool for us to experience it and share it with her," Foti added.