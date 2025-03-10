Teacher of the Week: Rachel Sorber

Rachel Sorber has been an occupational therapist at Clayton Ave Elementary in the Vestal School District for six years, her first job after graduating.
Sorber said, "I always kind of had a pull towards medical, but also working with students and children. And so on my journey of trying to figure out what I wanted to do, I wanted something that was in the middle, but also that got to work directly with students every day. So that's kind of how I landed on it because I think there's a lot of different science and neurology that I can also put in an academic setting."
Working with all grade levels in the school, Sorber helps students with things like fine motor skills, visual learning, perceptual skills, sensory processing, and basic learning.
In her classroom, she has all kinds of helpful tools and games that can cater to each student's needs.
Clayton Ave Elementary Brad Bruce says..."Rachel has a unique way of seeing how students regulate their bodies and how they use their bodies to be successful. So she takes that piece and helps students be successful in their behavior and their movement and then their overall success within the classroom."
"Each kid is so different that every year there's it's it's a start over. You get to be creative all over again. So I think that's what's really fun," said Sorber.
Although the job can be tough sometimes, she says being able to see the kids progress as they go on their educational journey is very rewarding.