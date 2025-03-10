Teacher of the Week: Becky Wolf

Brookside Elementary School Pre-K Teacher Becky Wolf isn't afraid to channel her inner child when it comes to school lessons. Whether it's teaching through different activities or even dances, this Teacher of the Week is always looking to make learning fun.
For Wolf, teaching is a career that she says was an easy choice for her.
"I knew that I loved working with children and I was always able to connect with them easily," Wolf said. "So teaching just made sense for me."
The 15-year teacher earned her Bachelor's Degree in General Education from SUNY Cortland before earning her Masters in Literacy from Binghamton University.
But before college, the Susquehanna Valley alumni herself got inspiration as a student from teachers she works with today.
"Teachers that weren't afraid to be silly, teachers who you could tell had a passion for their kids and their teaching," Wolf said. "Just being silly with the kids and having fun with them and they they I just want to be the reason that they love to come to school."
The Teacher of the Week brings that inspiration to daily lessons with her students, including teaching the alphabet through freezing letters in ice, have the students melt them out, and placing them in the right labeled cup.
Wolf says bringing fun to lessons throughout the day helps students learn, even when they don't realize it.
"Everything we're learning is we're learning through play and we're just singing songs and dancing and having fun and they don't even know they're learning," Wolf said.
Through that fun, Wolf wants her students to remember that there is a lesson in everything.
"Always keep learning," Wolf said. "I'm always telling them that we're always learning and just to keep having fun and making sure that they are being kind. Good humans."