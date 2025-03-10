March is Colectoral Cancer Awareness Month.
Colectoral cancer is a form of cancer that starts in an individual's colon or rectum and can include symptoms such as diarrhea, infection, change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, and abdominal discomfort.
Colectoral cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the united states.
In its early stages, a person may not notice any symptoms of this cancer.
The Broome County Health Department urges individuals to get screened, particularly if they are age 45 and up and if they are of average risk.
Additionally, it encourages individuals to adopt healthy habits to reduce their risk of developing colectoral cancer, such as dieting and exercising; eating a diet fruits, vegetables, and whole grains; and cutting down consumption of processed meats, red meats, and alcohol.
"Everyone knows that diet and exercise is a very important part of health. But also, regularly attending your doctor's appointment is extremely important to staying healthy. Spreading awareness of colon cancer is important to get people thinking of going to their doctor even if they don't feel sick or if nothing's wrong, because early detection can save your life," said Magdalena Gareca, public health educator at Broome County Health Department.