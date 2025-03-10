Measles Outbreaks Highlight Need for Vaccination

Measles is considered to be the most contagious diseases known to humans.
According to the CDC, the disease can infect up to ten un-vaccinated people in close proximity to someone carrying the virus.
The United States hadn't seen a measles-related death in ten years, since 2015, until recent outbreaks in the Southwest led to two deaths this year.
Dr. Lazarus Gehring, Medical Director of the Broome County Health Department, emphasizes the importance of getting vaccinated now more than ever, as vaccination remains the best defense against the disease.
According to Dr. Gehring, around 86 percent of the population in Broome County is vaccinated against measles.
While this is higher than vaccination rates in many other counties across New York, it still falls short of the recommended 95 percent target.
"Unlike a few years ago, we just have a higher unvaccinated population, and then we have a lot of misinformation about measles itself, about how it's a mild disease. It is not a mild disease. Many people do fine with it, but one child death is too much. Two deaths is too much. And what else is going to happen? We know measles kills people worldwide. It kills. We know the vaccine prevents that. So awareness is always good," Gehring said.