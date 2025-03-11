Motorists on Interstate 81 in Broome County will soon see new signs that implement a mileage-based numbering system for exits.
According to the Department of Transportation, the current signs will be updated with panels that show exits by their mileage location. The new signs are based on the distance in miles moving from south to north from Pennsylvania to Canada. The DOT provided an example.
The existing Exit 7 (Castle Creek) will be re-designated as Exit 21, as it's approximately 21 miles north of the Pennsylvania borderline.
The new mile-based exit numbers will be added to the upper panel on existing signs and panel signs with the old sequential exit number will be added to the bottom of the first approaching existing exit sign. If we use the Castle Creek example from above, the proposed look will have the sign read Exit 21 attached at the top, Route 11 Castle Creek, 1 mile on the main part of the sign, and below, there will be a small attachment that reads Old Exit 7.
These changes will begin on March 12. The first signs switched will be on the southern end in Kirkwood, and crews will work their way north. The DOT says eventually all exit signs on 81 in New York will have these new type of signs, reaching from the Pennsylvania border in Broome all the way to the Canadian border.
The DOT says multiple short-term lane closures will be necessary to complete this project. Ramp closures may be necessary on some Sunday mornings to replace overhead signs in the Binghamton area. Motorists should anticipate travel delays.
Construction activities are weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions.