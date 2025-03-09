Here is the average for a gallon of gas in Broome County for Sunday, March 9, 2025 according to AAA.
The average was at three dollars and six cents, down 4 cents from last week.
The three cheapest spots to fill your tank this week, according to AAA, are:
- The BJs on Reynolds Road, which is at 2 dollars and 82 cents, is down 10 cents from the lowest last week.
- The West Side Mini Mart on Main street in Binghamton is at 2 dollars and 95 cents.
- The Jays One Stop on Harry L. Drive is at three dollars, down 4 cents from the lowest last week.
Fox 40's Gas Price Checker is brought to you by AmeriCU Credit Union and airs every Sunday at 10, and every Monday at 6 and 10.