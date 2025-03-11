The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights says five dozen schools have been issued letters warning of potential actions if they do not fulfill obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin. National origin includes shared (Jewish) ancestry.
Among the 60 schools is Binghamton University. Below is the full list of schools that have received a letter:
- American University
- Arizona State University
- Boston University
- Brown University
- California State University, Sacramento
- Chapman University
- Columbia University
- Cornell University
- Drexel University
- Eastern Washington University
- Emerson College
- George Mason University
- Harvard University
- Illinois Wesleyan University
- Indiana University, Bloomington
- Johns Hopkins University
- Lafayette College
- Lehigh University
- Middlebury College
- Muhlenberg College
- Northwestern University
- Ohio State University
- Pacific Lutheran University
- Pomona College
- Portland State University
- Princeton University
- Rutgers University
- Rutgers University-Newark
- Santa Monica College
- Sarah Lawrence College
- Stanford University
- State University of New York Binghamton
- State University of New York Rockland
- State University of New York, Purchase
- Swarthmore College
- Temple University
- The New School
- Tufts University
- Tulane University
- Union College
- University of California Davis
- University of California San Diego
- University of California Santa Barbara
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Hawaii at Manoa
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
- University of Michigan
- University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
- University of North Carolina
- University of South Florida
- University of Southern California
- University of Tampa
- University of Tennessee
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington-Seattle
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Wellesley College
- Whitman College
- Yale University
In February, the Office for Civil Rights opened investigations against Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, The University of California, Berkely, and The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. The other 55 universities are under investigation or monitoring in response to complaints filed with the Office.
Fox40 News has reached out to Binghamton University and is awaiting a response.