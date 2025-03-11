BU President Issues Statement on Loss of Tom Libous

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights says five dozen schools have been issued letters warning of potential actions if they do not fulfill obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin. National origin includes shared (Jewish) ancestry.

Among the 60 schools is Binghamton University. Below is the full list of schools that have received a letter:

  1. American University 
  2. Arizona State University 
  3. Boston University 
  4. Brown University 
  5. California State University, Sacramento 
  6. Chapman University 
  7. Columbia University 
  8. Cornell University 
  9. Drexel University 
  10. Eastern Washington University 
  11. Emerson College 
  12. George Mason University 
  13. Harvard University 
  14. Illinois Wesleyan University 
  15. Indiana University, Bloomington 
  16. Johns Hopkins University 
  17. Lafayette College 
  18. Lehigh University 
  19. Middlebury College 
  20. Muhlenberg College 
  21. Northwestern University 
  22. Ohio State University 
  23. Pacific Lutheran University     
  24. Pomona College 
  25. Portland State University 
  26. Princeton University 
  27. Rutgers University 
  28. Rutgers University-Newark
  29. Santa Monica College 
  30. Sarah Lawrence College 
  31. Stanford University 
  32. State University of New York Binghamton 
  33. State University of New York Rockland 
  34. State University of New York, Purchase 
  35. Swarthmore College 
  36. Temple University 
  37. The New School 
  38. Tufts University 
  39. Tulane University 
  40. Union College 
  41. University of California Davis 
  42. University of California San Diego 
  43. University of California Santa Barbara 
  44. University of California, Berkeley
  45. University of Cincinnati 
  46. University of Hawaii at Manoa 
  47. University of Massachusetts Amherst 
  48. University of Michigan 
  49. University of Minnesota, Twin Cities 
  50. University of North Carolina 
  51. University of South Florida 
  52. University of Southern California 
  53. University of Tampa 
  54. University of Tennessee 
  55. University of Virginia 
  56. University of Washington-Seattle 
  57. University of Wisconsin, Madison 
  58. Wellesley College 
  59. Whitman College 
  60. Yale University

In February, the Office for Civil Rights opened investigations against Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, The University of California, Berkely, and The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. The other 55 universities are under investigation or monitoring in response to complaints filed with the Office.

Fox40 News has reached out to Binghamton University and is awaiting a response.

