TJ HEADSHOT II.png

TJ Eck joined Fox 40 in November 2024 as the Weekend Sports Anchor. He also serves as a news and sports reporter during the week. 

 

TJ brings nearly 10 years of television anchoring and reporting experience to the Southern Tier. Prior to joining the team at Fox 40, TJ served as the Sports Director at WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia. While at WHSV, TJ covered competitive high school sports and James Madison University athletics. 

 

TJ began his TV sports reporting career in Nebraska. He was the Sports Director at KNOP-TV in North Platte, NE before serving as the Weekend Sports Anchor at KOLN/KGIN-TV in Lincoln, NE where he covered a variety of local sports including the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Big Ten Conference. 

 
 

TJ is a native of Columbia, Pennsylvania. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication from Juniata College where he was a four-year member of the school's baseball team. After graduating from Juniata, TJ attended Syracuse University where he received his master's degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism from S.I. Newhouse School Of Public Communications. 

 

In his free time, TJ enjoys working out, listening to podcasts, watching movies, reading, fantasy sports, and golfing. He is a diehard and lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Cubs while also supporting the Syracuse University men's basketball team. 

