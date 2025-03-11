Michael White is a Multimedia Journalist at FOX 40.
Graduating from Pennsylvania State University in May 2023, Mike earned a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, with a minor in Sports Studies. During his time at Penn State, Mike was a full-time sports reporter with the student-run newspaper the Daily Collegian, while being an on-air talent/production member for "Basketball Today". Originally from Long Island, Mike is a multimedia journalist for WICZ-Fox 40 Binghamton. Mike is a die-hard New York sports fan, with the Knicks and Giants being his favorite teams.