Michael White is a Multimedia Journalist at FOX 40.

 

Graduating from Pennsylvania State University in May 2023, Mike earned a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, with a minor in Sports Studies. During his time at Penn State, Mike was a full-time sports reporter with the student-run newspaper the Daily Collegian, while being an on-air talent/production member for "Basketball Today". Originally from Long Island, Mike is a multimedia journalist for WICZ-Fox 40 Binghamton. Mike is a die-hard New York sports fan, with the Knicks and Giants being his favorite teams.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Katie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Media & Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2023.

Jeff joined WICZ-TV/WBPN-TV in 2005 and leads our stations' internet/digital department.