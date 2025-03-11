100 Years Ago: March 10, 2025

100 Years Ago is brought to you by UHS.
100 years ago today, it was announced today that a silk manufacturing company may take over the vacant Noyes Comb Company building at Whitney Point.
Plans are being made to renovate the old Corbett residence at 169 Riverside Drive, and convert it for use as the new Catholic hospital.
The Binghamton Church of the Nazarene has announced plans to erect a new church building.
Finally, the old Binghamton Railway Co. car barn at the corner of Robinson Street and Fairview Avenue is being torn down. The barn was used back when street cars were pulled by horses and pulled up State Hospital Hill by a cable. Residents want the city to purchase the property and convert it into a children’s playground and pubic park.
And that was the news, March 10, 1925.