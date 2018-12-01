Broome Community Comes Out in Force For a Boy Battling For His Life

Wyatt Plew was born on October 9th, 2018.

Since then Wyatt has been battling for his life against a rare disease called Neuroblastoma.

Wyatt's grandmother Eileen Konecmy spoke with reporters about some of those battles the 3 month old Wyatt has faced including Chemotherapy.

"Imagine chemotherapy at 7 pounds.. but it worked and he suffers greatly from the results of chemo.. it makes adults sick.. but at the end of the day the MRI shows that the tumors have shrunk they took his cord out yesterday so were really hopeful its only upwards for now" said Konecmy.

A GoFundMe Page set up for the Plew family has generated nearly $24,000 to help the family with medical bills and expenses on top of the benefit that was held on Saturday for Wyatt.

Within a half hour of "Wishes for Wyatt" starting, raffle tickets had nearly sold out for the over 200 baskets being raffled off.

There was a silent auction held as well where sports memorabilia such as an autographed Buffalo Bills jersey and Autographed baseball from the Binghamton Rumblepony's were being auctioned off.