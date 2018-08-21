Union-Endicott Kindergarten Teacher Killed By Alligator

A Union-Endicott teacher was attacked and killed by an alligator while walking her dog near her vacation home in South Carolina. The UE schools staff directory lists Cassandra Cline as a kindergarten teacher at George F Johnson Elementary School.

The 45 year old was walking her dog at Sea Pines Plantation golf course on Hilton Head Island when a 9 foot long alligator came out of the water and went after her dog, according to Beaufort County investigators. Police say the alligator took hold of the leash and Cline tried to rescue the dog.

"In the effort to save her dog, the alligator turned on her," says Edward Allen, the Beaufort County Coroner, "It dragged her possibly 14 feet into the lagoon."

Investigators say the attack was witness by a neighbor and a groundskeeper on the golf course. When first responders got to the scene, they recovered Cline's body from the water.