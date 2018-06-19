Home Invasion: Three Charged With Burglary

Binghamton Police responded to 268 Oak Street in the City just after midnight for a report of a man with a gun.

Police say the caller was reporting an armed home invasion by several adults which was in progress.

Numerous Binghamton Police Patrols responded to the location, as did a Broome County Sheriff’s Office – Patrol Sergeant (J. Cower) whom was in the immediate area of the incident location at the time the call was dispatched. The Sheriff Sergeant arrived to the scene first and he observed fleeing suspects at which time he initiated a foot chase pursuit through backyards of several fleeing suspects, believed to be armed with firearms.

Several suspects were located and detained by Binghamton Police and Sergeant Cower on Markey Court and taken into police custody. The investigation determined the incident was a continuation of an ongoing dispute between members of the house and those making armed entry. Firearms were recovered during the preliminary investigation of the matter.

No shots were fired and no injuries were sustained by suspects or responding law enforcement officers. The criminal investigation of the incident is ongoing and being conducted by the Binghamton Police Detective Division.

The following persons were each charged with one count of Burglary in the First Degree, a Class B - Felony offense, charged as follows:

Arrested: Monte R. Jackson age 38

Joseph R. Weibel age 34

Chelsey A. Kuzda age 24

All are residents of 54 Mary Street, City of Binghamton.