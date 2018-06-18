U-E Cross Country Team to Run 24 Hours Straight for Suicide Prevention

Runners from the Union-Endicott High School Cross Country team are lacing up their sneakers for a marathon aimed to save lives.

Starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the school’s track, ten members of the team will run for 24 hours straight.

The students, whose grades range from freshmen to seniors, have been planning the relay since March.

“It’s gonna be a challenge, running the whole 24 hours. It’s probably gonna be very painful towards the end of it. We’re shooting for somewhere around 150 miles combined. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.” - Dominic Pasquale, U-E High School Senior

The runners wanted the run to benefit a cause, and Pasquale said they went to their Athletic Director, telling him they decided to donate all of the money raised on their GoFundMe to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“If they have a mental disability or they’re in a bad place, they should get the kind of help they need. I know what we’re raising it can be a small amount but I think that makes a big difference. Any kind of pocket change can make a huge difference to this kind of cause.”

One student will run at a time, with each allowed to check out only at a mile marker. The team hopes to run over 150 miles combined.

Fox 40 will be live at the event on Tuesday. To donate to the cause, click here.