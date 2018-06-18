What's Coming To The 2018 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

New details have been released about the 2018 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

The week-long tournament will take place from August 13 through August 19 at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott.

The list below shows golfers playing in this year's tournament.

According to Tournament Director John Karades, an economic impact study done on last year's tournament found that it brought in $16.6 million to the community. He adds that the tournament also has donated over $16 million to charities since it began in 2007.

From the economic impact, it's everything from the gas stations to retail to hotels, the restaurants all the ancillary spending when people are here in town, and it isn’t just DICK'S Sporting Goods Open week. We’ll have company here a month prior and three weeks after that's putting up the tents and putting up the structures, and we are not talking about one or two guys. We’re talking about thirty, forty, fifty guys. So, they’re spending money in this community long before tournament week and it continues to add up, and at the end of the day, we’re certainly glad to be giving money back to charity," said Karades.

Karades estimates that the tournament will draw in close to 100,000 people.

