Meet Our Furry Faces: Mocha

Meet this week's local Furry Face!

This week we have Mocha. This 10-month-old sweetheart is believed to be a Boxer-Pitbull mix. She was given the name Mocha for her beautiful brindle coat. Some would say she's 'tiger-striped.' This sweet gal is full of energy and loves to play. At just 10-months-old, she still has puppy breath and is curious about everything around her. She's also very affectionate once she gets to know you. She can be a bit shy at first, but once you show her your heart, she'll open up. Mocha was taken to the Broome County Dog Shelter when she got lost, but her owner never came to pick her up. She's now waiting for a new family to go home too, and can't wait to share all the love she has to offer.

For more information on Mocha, contact the Broome County Dog Shelter at (607) 778-2493.