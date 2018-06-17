ATV-Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead in McDonough

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal ATV accident that occurred on Friday, June 16th around 9:50 p.m. in the area of 431 Corbin Road in the Town of McDonough.

Officers responded to an accident involving an ATV and pickup truck. During the investigation, it was found that Craig A. Gray, 35, was operating a 2015 Artic Cat ATV and entered Corbin Road from a driveway. Phillip L. Jackson, 24, was driving a 2012 Ford F150 going southbound on Corbin Rd when he struck Gray as he entered the roadway. Gray was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. McDonough Volunteer Fire Department and Cooperstown Medical Transport arrived on scene and gave medical treatment to Gray, but he was later pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation.