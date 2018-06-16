Rumble Ponies' late Push Not Enough to Prevent 5-Game Skid

One fielding error and a baserunning mistake helped Hartford get past Binghamton, 6-4, Saturday night at Dunkin Donuts Park. The loss sends the Rumble Ponies to their fifth straight loss, matching a season-high. Binghamton’s opponent scored first and never trailed for the fourth straight contest.

Trailing 1-0 entering the sixth inning, Binghamton would rally to tie the game, but at the same time commit a costly baserunning gaffe. John Mora began the frame with a single, Binghamton’s third hit of the game at the time. After Josh Allen followed with a single, pushing Mora to second, Patrick Mazeika flew out to left field. With runners on first and second, Joey Terdoslavich’s groundball to first was booted by Brian Mundell. The Yard Goats first baseman attempted to recollect and get the out at first, but his throw went awry, allowing Mora to score and tie the game. The play continued with Terdoslavich initially stuck in a pickle between first and second, but Allen simultaneously was caught off of third. Allen would be thrown out trying to get back to the bag, effectively ending the Rumble Ponies rally.

The tie didn’t last long – the Yard Goats responded with three runs in the next half inning. A one out double by Brian Mundell set up Mylz Jones with a man in scoring position against Binghamton starter Justin Dunn. Jones groundball was collected by Dunn, who darted for Mundell stuck between second and third. Levi Michael received Dunn’s throw but then dropped the baseball chasing down Mundell. The error resulted in runners on second and third with still just one out. After an intentional walk to Nelson Molina loaded the bases, Dunn walked Rogers, pushing home a Yard Goats run. After Chris Rabago made it a 3-1 game with a run-scoring groundout, Peter Lambert, Hartford’s starting pitcher, lined one through the left side for an RBI single. Seven Yard Goats came to the plate – they scored three runs on two hits with the Michael blunder.

Dunn (1-1) was done after the sixth, allowing four runs (one earned). In his second Double-A start, he struck out three and walked four.

Lambert (6-2) went one inning deeper than Dunn, but not before allowing a solo home run to Matt Oberste. The right-hander struck out six Rumble Ponies and issued just one walk.

Binghamton showed late-inning resolve for the second straight night. Wes Rogers’ misplay on Patrick Mazeika’s eight-inning drive earned the Ponies catcher a double and scored Josh Allen to make it 4-3.

But again, the Yard Goats punched back in the next half inning. They greeted Ryder Ryan with a Mylz Jones single, Nelson Molina home run, and Rogers double. The two-run eighth propelled Hartford to a 6-3 advantage.

With Matt Pierpont on the bump in the ninth inning for the second straight night, the Rumble Ponies did not go down without a fight. John Mora’s bases loaded walk pushed home Tim Tebow to make it a 6-4 deficit. With one out and the bases still loaded, Josh Allen struck out, before Patrick Mazeika grounded out, ending the game.

Binghamton (34-33) finishes their series with Hartford on Sunday evening. RHP Mickey Jannis goes for the Rumble Ponies against Yard Goats LHP Jack Wynkoop with first pitch at Dunkin Donuts Park scheduled for 5:05 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at4:50 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies finished the game 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position…Binghamton’s second five-game losing streak (April 9 – 14)…Rumble Ponies pitching has allowed at least 10 hits in five straight games for the first time since at least 2006…Matt Oberste’s home run was his first since May 31 at Erie.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies