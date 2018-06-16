Two Seriously Injured In Crash On Rt 26

Multiple Broome County emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle car crash on Route 26 in the Town of Maine early Saturday evening.

According to Broome County Dispatch, two people were seriously injured.

EMS on the scene included Maine Fire Department and EMS, Chenango Fire Department and EMS, Glen Aubrey Fire Department, Town of Union EMS, and Guthrie Emergency Medical Helicopter.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

