New York State Path Through History

New Yorkers are getting a chance to relive some of the state’s historic moments this weekend.

The state-wide ‘Path Through History’ event is going on Saturday and Sunday, giving people the chance to learn more about New York’s history.

Over 500 destinations across the state are participating in the event.. People can choose from 13 themes to create their own ‘Path Through History’ experience.

In Binghamton, The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier held a photo exhibit and a special presentation about the city’s most influential architectural designer, Issac Perry

"Over the recent years it has been a very successful program. I think this year from what I have seen so far is the most successful yet." said Roger Luther, Executive Director of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier.

The 'Path Through History' event continues through Sunday June 17th. A full list of events and an interactive map can be found here.