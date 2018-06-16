Weekend Buzz at 'Zoo Brew and Wine Too'

Drinking beer and hanging out with exotic animals was all the buzz Saturday night as hundreds attended the 'Zoo Brew and Wine Too' event at the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park.

Over 400 guests and over a dozen breweries and wineries were present, as were all the usual animal attractions that the zoo offers.

"You know adults love visiting the animals and taking advantage of everything that we have to offer. So this is the perfect night for adults to come out without children and just enjoy a night in the zoo... We have live music up at the top from Doubleshot. We have animal spotlights and many breweries and wineries scattered throughout the park," said Rachel Davenport, Public Relations Coordinator of the Binghamton Zoo.

Zoo brew and wine too is the zoo's largest fundraiser. All proceeds go towards the operation costs of the zoo.