38th Annual Strawberry Festival Draw Thousands

Thousands spent the day eating strawberries and hanging with prehistoric creatures at the 38th Annual Strawberry Festival Saturday.

The theme for this year's two-day festival is the 'Strawberry Jamboree.'

With over twenty bands on four different stages, the festival featured its largest line up of entertainment yet. Along with music, entertainment included magicians, jugglers, and dozens of vendors for guests to enjoy.

But the biggest attraction new to the Owego's riverfront community were the life-like dinosaurs.

"There's two of them, one of them is sort of natural colored. The other is multi-colored and they actually roar and they are twelve feet long and eight feet high and they are amazing... so that's fun." said Pat Hansen, Chairman of the Strawberry Festival.

"We just have a whole variety of vendors. We try to bring in international food and lots of interesting things." Hansen added.

Organizers estimated the two-day festival drew around 35,000 visitors.

Those interested in seeing the dinosaurs can look forward to their upcoming appearance at the Reiger Regatta on July 28th.