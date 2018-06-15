Bus Crashes Into Fireworks Store After Driver Passes Out

A bus transporting National Guard members crashed into a fireworks store in New Milford Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 2017 Coach Leasing Chartered Bus carrying National Guard members from the Honesdale Armory crashed into Monteforte Fireworks Store, leaving significant structural damage.

According to the report, the bus driver, Shan Saunders, of Somerset, NJ, made a right turn into a private driveway. He drove the bus to the top of the hill where he then tried to turn around in a field.

Shortly after getting back on the paved driveway, the driver passed out behind the wheel, causing the bus to accelerate down a grassy field before striking a utility pole, crossing State Route 492, and driving over a rocky ditch in front of Monteforte Fireworks Store, before crashing into the side of the store where it finally came to a rest.

The front of the bus sustained significant damage and needed to be towed.

No injuries were reported. Montrose Minuteman EMS were one the scene but the driver declined medical treatment.

Troopers say no tickets were issued because the crash happened on private property.

