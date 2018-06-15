Chamber's Bi-Annual Job Fair The Biggest One Yet

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce held its bi-annual Job & Career Fair Friday at Suny Broome.

Hundreds of job seekers headed to the Ice Center where they had a chance to meet with over 80 companies looking for people to recruit.

According to organizers, Friday’s event has shown the greatest amount of growth compared to other job fairs held in the past.

“Last year, we had 60 employers. This year we have 84 employers that are here, and the foot traffic from job seekers have been tremendous already,” said Jennifer Conway, President of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

Available jobs ranged from a number of different industries, including health care, tech, finance, education, and manufacturing.

“That is indicative of the low employment rate and the growth we’re having economically. It's a challenge. We’re on a nationwide fight for talent. We’re seeing our economy pick up. Right here in Broome County, we’ve seen more ribbon cuttings than we had this time last year,” said Conway

According to Conway, there are 5,000 available jobs in the Southern Tier, and 2,900 specifically in Broome County.

“There is a need for people and employers need to grow and that is the thing that I hear every time I ask 'What is the one thing you are challenged with', 'We need more people,'" said Conway.

The Chamber of Commerce holds a job fair twice a year - one in the summer and another in the winter.

