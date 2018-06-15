Broome-Tioga BOCES Heads To National SkillsUSA

Friday Broome-Tioga BOCES held its annual trade committee breakfast to recognize 6 students that placed first in SkillsUSA.

Students who were chosen to go to nationals demonstrated the skills they learned at BOCES to place for nationals. The skills that were demonstrated involved culinary, masonry, cinema production, and much more.

This event also had, local business and organizational representatives that provided real-world input for students and the field they have chosen to pursue.

The national SkillsUSA competition will be held June 25-29th in Louisville, Kentucky.

"It's very professional and has a lot of experience there. You just have a lot of opportunities and doors to be open when you do this," said masonry Damon Rosalez.