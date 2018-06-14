Ponies Lose Half Their Team In Alonso And McNeil's Promotion To Triple-A

Binghamton, NY -It was only a matter of time until first basemen Peter Alonso and second basemen Jeff McNeil were promoted to the Las Vegas 51's. Earlier today the two sluggers were called up to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Alonso hit .314/.440/.573 and 15 home runs with Binghamton. While McNeil hit .327/.402/.626 and 14 home runs, combining for 29 home runs throughout the season. The promotion is certainty well deserved but it's definitely a huge loss for the Ponies as they have been Binghamton's most powerful and consistent hitters all season.

Alonso took to twitter and wrote "I'm really pumped to be going to Vegas for another chapter in my career."