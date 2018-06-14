Altoona Sweeps Binghamton

Binghamton, NY - Altoona left Binghamton with the three-game sweep earlier today and the Curve did it in dominating fashion. Altoona outscored Binghamton 28-7 and scored 9 home-runs throughout the series.

Marcos Molina started on the hill for the Ponies where he gave up nine hits and five runs throughout six innings. Altoona 's Will Craig found his bat throughout all three games, putting the Curve on the board first with his RBI double. But, he wasn't done just yet, Craig hit a line drive over the left field fence tallying his third home run of the series.

Binghamton wasn't much better on the other side of things as Altoona 's Taylor Hearn allowed just six hits, 2 runs and threw 10 strike-outs throughout six innings. Lead-off hitter Levi Michael put the Ponies on the board with a solo home-run in the sixth inning. Three batters later Tomas Nido singled home Peter Alonso to make it 5-2.

Altoona outscored Binghamton 28 to 7 throughout the three games. But, the Ponies aren't even halfway through the season and there's a lot more baseball to play.

"We're gonna move on, have our talks and I know the guys are going to be prepared on a daily basis going forward" said manager Luis Rojas.

Binghamton hits the road for a week long road trip starting in Hartford on Friday night. The ponies don't return to NYSEG stadium until Friday June 22nd.