Binghamton Man Helps Broadway Show Win Big

Broadway show The Band's Visit was the biggest winner in Sunday's Tony Awards, taking home 10 awards, and a Binghamton man helped the show get there.

Albert Nocciolino, President of Broadway In Binghamton, is one of the Co-Producers of The Band's Visit. He says he was thrilled to be a part of the award-winning production.

"There was certainly no expectations to win ten Tony Awards. That was a big surprise for us," said Nocciolino.

Interviewed Tony Award winner Albert Nocciolino today at the Forum. Hear from him tonight at 10 on @wicztv. #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/zPkqLlV0fo — Briana Supardi (@BrianaSupardiTV) June 14, 2018

“For my participation, we won Best Musical, Best New Musical, then of course we won for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, Best Score, Best Book, for Best Direction, so yea we had a very big and exciting and satisfying and glorious night," said Nocciolino.

The Band's Visit has been a critics' favorite since it opened last fall.

"We’re particularly proud of all of our creative team that were honored and our cast from Katrina to Tony. It was just exciting for all of them because they worked so hard," said Nocciolino.