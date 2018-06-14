Broadway Theatre League Holds Annual 'Test Drive Your Seat' Event

The Broadway Theatre League held its annual ‘Test Drive Your Seat’ event Thursday, allowing season ticket holders to walk through The Forum Theatre and select where they’d like to sit for the 2018-2019 season.

“Your keeping your seat for the entire season, so you want to make sure that you like your perspective in that seat, and this is such a nice opportunity for you to come upstairs to the mezzanine, go down stairs to the orchestra and really see what your perspective from your seat to the stage would be.” said Deb Ricciardi of Broadway in Binghamton.

The M&T Bank Broadway Season kicks off on November 4 with The Wizard of Oz.

Other shows in the 2018-2019 season include The King & I, Chicago, Finding Neverland, and The Sound of Music.

If season ticket holders didn't make it to Thursday's 'Test Drive Your Seat,' there will be another one in September.

For a more information on tickets and the shows, click here.