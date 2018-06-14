Lesko Financial: Prepare Your Finances for the next Recession

Bryanna: The U.S. economy is looking good, with signs pointing to growth. But Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial says that’s the time to prepare your finances for the next recession.

Greg: When the great recession hit a decade ago, it caught even the financial experts by surprise. Many individuals and households suffered as a result of market downturns and high unemployment. We’ve come a long way since then. But market corrections and times of little or no growth are part of any financial cycle over time. So, it’a good idea to begin getting ready for the next downturn now while things are still looking healthy. The first step is: increasing your cash cushion by beefing up your emergency fund. This could help get you through a financial storm.

Bryanna: How else could someone be better prepared?

Greg: Cut unnecessary expenses. The more of your income you spend, the higher your “dependency rate.” That’s a fancy term to describe how much your lifestyle would suffer from a decrease in wages or the loss of a job. And, when it comes to your job the time to lay the groundwork for a job or career change is now before it’s necessary. Polish your resume and keep networking.

Bryanna: What about debt?

Greg: Yes it’s wise to pay off high-interest debt especially credit card balances. And to think twice before increasing your debt load. It’s also a good time to review your investments to make sure you’re well diversified and not exposed to too much risk. Doing all this sooner, rather than later, should put you in a strong position to deal with the next financial crisis.