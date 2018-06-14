"What's in Store? Cakes and More" Opens in Owego

It did not take long for Kathy Hankey to open her new store, What's in Store? Cakes and More on Main Street in Owego. From the moment she moved into the building to the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon, just six weeks passed.

What's in Store? Cakes and More is a small store located in downtown Owego that sells locally homemade farm goods including cheeses, honey, yarns, soaps, and more. Customers can also experience the creations of Kathy Cakes Bakery at the store, in which Hankey has been running for about 30 years.

What's in Store? Cakes and More is open on Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on Hankey's store and its offerings, visit its website here.