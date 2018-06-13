  • Home


Closed to Traffic: Willow Street in JC

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

Starting Thursday Willow St., in Johnson City will be shut down, so drivers will need to find an alternate route.

Willow St., between Corliss Ave., and Grand Ave., will be closed so that a new storm water piping system can be installed. Only local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel in that area. Other traffic will be detoured to Baldwin Street. 

Officials anticipate the closure to last about three weeks.