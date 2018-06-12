  • Home


Meth Bust: Traffic Stop Results In Arrest

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Broome County Sheriff's conducted a traffic stop on Abbott St early Monday morning in the City of Binghamton on a vehicle he observed committing a vehicle and traffic violation. 

Deputy Carnevale identified the vehicle operator as Brent Birtch, 30 yrs. old of Great Bend PA, who possessed a suspended NYS driver’s license.

 While speaking with Birtch during the traffic stop, Carnevale observed him attempting to conceal a small baggie between the center console and driver’s seat. The investigation revealed the bag contained a substance that did field test positive for the presence of methamphetamine.  The vehicle was searched and discovered   more than 4 ounces of a substance that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Birtch was taken into custody without incident and brought before a magistrate at Central Arraignment where he was remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility without bail.

The Broome County Special Investigations Task Force assisted with the investigation.