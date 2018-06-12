Security Mutual Week Begins as Flag Flies Downtown

The City of Binghamton honored one of its anchor institutions, Tuesday, that has been a part of Binghamton since 1886, Security Mutual Life.

Security Mutual Week was kicked off with a flag raising ceremony at Binghamton's City Hall. Mayor Rich David alongside other supporters, hoisted the flag and welcomed the annual event in recognition of the many significant contributions given to the City.

Highlighting the ceremony were two beautiful flower baskets, donated by Security Mutual. Part of the City's beautification effort put into place roughly 40 years ago, hanging flower pots can be found down many of Binghamton's streets, most of which were put in place by Security Mutual. Today they announced they will be adding over 150 more flower baskets.

"At times, I've run out of things to say about the wonderful accomplishments of Security Mutual because it always seems like we're highlighting the latest type of event that the employees put together," said Mayor Rich David.

Other events Security Mutual has helped create include; The Jim "Mudcat" Grant Celebrity Golf Tournament (benefiting multiple charities), and Sock Out Cancer (selling brightly colored socks to help fight cancer). And giving back to their hometown community, according to Security Mutual CFO Pete Pheffer, is what this company is all about.

"Well, we live here and we have a lot of pride in the company and our city. And that's what it's all about...giving back," said Pete Pheffer.

Recently, the insurance company has purchased vacated parking lots and blighted houses in an effort to help maintain Binghamton's historic past and promote Downtown businesses.

"One of the things I hear the most now is how much better Downtown looks. People are coming down because they want to come down," said Sall Stearns, President of Downtown Businesses Association (DBA).

Apart from the DBA, Stearns has a men's clothing and tailoring shop, Sall-Stearns, on Binghamton's Main Street. He said thanks to the efforts of Binghamton's Revitalization team, City Administration, and businesses like Security Mutual getting involved in the community, Binghamton has become one of the most welcoming cities many people have visited.