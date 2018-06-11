High school sports officially came to an end over the weekend. Today the Second Annual Phil Fox Memorial Senior Showcase was played at Union-Endicott high school. Showcasing eighteen different schools, filled with local baseball and softball star seniors. The athletes competed in a red and blue game, a fun and competitive way to end the season off on a good note.

During the game, 50/50 raffles were being passed around and all of the proceeds will go towards their senior baseball and softball $500 scholarship, which is received by a baseball and softball player that shows athletic and academic excellence.