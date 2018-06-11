Chenango County Murder Trial Pushed Back To November

The trial for a man accused of working with his wife to kill their teenage son has been pushed back in Chenango County Court.

On Monday morning, a jury was supposed to be selected for the trial of Ernest Franklin II. Instead, details in a pre-trial conference caused the judge to reschedule the trial for November, according to the Chenango County District Attorney's Office.

Franklin and his wife Heather Franklin are accused of intentionally setting their Town of Guilford home on fire with 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin inside in February 2017. Prosecutors say the murder/arson happened just hours after the couple watched the film "Manchester By The Sea," in which a man accidentally sets a fire that kills his children.

The couple are both charged with murder, arson, and tampering with evidence. Heather Franklin will be tried separately.