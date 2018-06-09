Celebrating Diversity At The 14th Annual Pride Palooza

The Waterfront in Downtown Binghamton was filled with vibrant colors, music, and dancing Saturday. Hundreds came out to celebrate Pride Month at the 14th annual Pride Palooza at the Peacemaker Stage.

Organized by the Binghamton Pride Coalition, this year's street festival featured a number of performances, live music, kid-friendly activities, and close to 40 vendors.

“I think it’s important to show the community that we’re here, we’re an important part of the community, and we just want to be like everyone else.”

— Chris Waters, Director of Binghamton Pride Coalition

Great turnout for the 2018 Pride Palooza. Hundreds of people, dozens of vendors, and one good time. @wicztv #Pride #PrideMonth2018 pic.twitter.com/ljRM37quZu — Briana Supardi (@BrianaSupardiTV) June 9, 2018

June is Pride Month and in honor of it, the Binghamton Pride Coalition hosts a list of events throughout the month. They kicked off Pride Month with a flag raising at City Hall last Saturday.

Here's a schedule of events this month:

Temple Concord for our People of Blessing Service

- "Celebrating our Differences"

- 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 13

Adult Pride Picnic

- Chenango Valley State Park - Tween Lakes Pavilion

- 12 - 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16