Police Seeking Information on Injured Man Found

Endicott is seeking help from the public after a man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk earlier this week.

Michael Slahuka was found lying in front of 101 S. Nanticoke Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday with serious injuries. He was transferred to Wilson Hospital for treatment. According to police, it's believed his injuries were caused early Monday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Authorities say he was found wearing a royal blue T-shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or knowledge of Slahucka's travels Sunday evening into Monday morning is asked to call Endicott Police Department Detectives at (607) 785-3341.