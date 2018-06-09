North Side Community Kicks Off Summer With Annual Block Party

United Way of Broome County and Healthy Lifestyles Coalition partners held the third annual North Side Community Block Party Saturday afternoon in Binghamton.

The event took place at the Lee Barta Community Center on Liberty Street, offering an opportunity for residents to meet individual and local organizations. The block party hosted a number of family-friendly activities, such as dancing, food, games, raffles, giveaways, and more.

A couple of the organizations who attended offered freebies, including Binghamton Food Rescue who gave out fresh produce.