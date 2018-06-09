Firefighter Safety Day Comes to the Oakdale mall

Dozens of families came out to Oakdale mall Saturday for the Broome County Firefighters Association's Safety Day.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event hosted a number of family-fun activities, including fire truck displays, sand art, bouncy houses, and more, all held in the mall's parking lot. The biggest attraction was the Fire Safety Trailer, which featured a mock kitchen and bedroom set with realistic smoke.

In addition to offering children lessons on fire safety, the event also served as a fundraiser to raise money for a new tow truck for the association's Fire Safety Trailer.

According to the association's president, their goal is to raise $50,000.

"Our vehicle is over 25 years old and that's needed to pull the Safety Fire House to different events," said Rob Brady, President of the Broome County Firefighter Association.

So far, the association has received a $1000 check from the Vestal Fire Department and a $1500 donation from Miller Auto Team.

" It's very important to report the fire properly and to call the 911 dispatch center, tell them as much as you can to get them help to come as soon as possible and to the right location," said Rob Brady, President of the Broome County Firefighter Association.

To help donate, click here.