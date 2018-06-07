Deposit Softball Focused On Future Not Past

Deposit softball has been a powerhouse over recent years, especially the last four years. The Lumberjacks have won the last four consecutive state titles and this year, the focus has been to stay the course and not think of their past success.

"We're just going to stay in the game and can't get ahead of ourselves," Said Pitcher Makenzie Stiles.

"It's more about this year with us. I said that on the first day of practice, I always say, you guys haven't won anything yet, you're last years state champions and you haven't won anything yet in 2018, so that's where the focus is, on this one season" Said head coach Dan Briggs

Tune in tomorrow at 6 pm for the entire story on the Deposit Lumberjacks season and what it's going to take to repeat for the title for the fourth consecutive year.