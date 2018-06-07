FOX 40 Returns to Spectrum Cable

Update (9:12 p.m.): WICZ FOX 40 is now back on Spectrum Cable!

Original Story (8:56 p.m.) Brian Brady, President/CEO of Northwest Broadcasting announced today that an agreement has been reached with Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum Cable. The Northwest stations have been off the Spectrum line-up since February 2, 2018 as a result of a contract dispute.

Affected TV markets include Syracuse, NY, Binghamton, NY, Yuma, AZ/El Centro, CA, Medford/Klamath Falls, OR, Yakima/Tri-Cities, WA, Eureka, CA, and Idaho Falls/Pocatello, ID, Spokane, WA.

No further details about the agreement are available.

Spectrum’s plans are to return the stations to their line-up sometime Friday, June 8th.