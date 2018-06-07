Rec Park Carousel Officially Opens For Season

Horace Mann Elementary School students took part in the ceremonial ‘First Ride’ of the historic carousel at Recreation Park Thursday afternoon.

The ceremony was originally planned for May 24, but was pushed for a later date after it broke down a few days before.

“Oh, it’s such a special thing. I don’t think people who grew up here appreciate it, but when I moved away, I realized that not every place has free carousels so it’s so much fun to get to ride a carousel for free,” said Joyce Lewis, Horace Mann School Teacher.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David was scheduled to join the students for Thursday’s 1 p.m. ceremonial ‘First Ride,’ but the students ended up riding without him after he never arrived for the event. A reason for his absence was not given.

The carousel is open seven days a week through Labor Day.