Harrisburg, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies concluded their three games series against the Harrisburg Senators with a 5-3 win on Thursday afternoon at FNB Field.

Binghamton's Jeff McNeil started the first inning off with his 14th home run of the season to put the Ponies on the board first. The ponies rallied in the top of the second inning putting four more runs on the board. Two of the five runs were scored on walks. Peter Alonso and Peter Mazeika both walked with the bases loaded before Jhoan Urena pulled a two-run single into right field.

Starter Scott Copeland tossed six innings where he let up 2 runs, 7 hits and threw 3 strike-outs to come out with the win. Copeland made his first start after following a one-game stretch with the New York Mets.

Reliever Daniel Zamora took over for Copeland in the seventh inning where he allowed two hits and one run.

The Rumble Ponies improve to a season- best seven games ever over .500. The Ponies continue their road trip as they get ready for a three-game series in Trenton on Friday at 7:00 PM. Their game will be part of the Sandwich Showdown as Binghamton will play as the Spiedies and Trenton as the Pork Roll.